Yorkshire apprenticeship awards: Nominations to close later this month for major awards
Organised by The Yorkshire Post parent firm, National World, nominations for the East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards and North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards will close at 8pm on Wednesday, 23 April.
Designed to spotlight the dedication and achievements of apprentices in both regions, 14 categories are open in each of the events.
The awards come after February’s National Apprenticeship Week saw the Government announce that it was axing English and maths functional skills requirements for adult apprentices.The Government also announced that it was shortening the minimum duration requirement for apprenticeships from 12 to eight months.
The Department for Education said that the move could mean that up to 10,000 more apprentices will be able to qualify per year.
Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, said at the time that business had been “calling out” for change to the apprenticeships system, adding: ”we are determined to support apprentices throughout this National Apprenticeship Week and beyond.
The East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards will take place on Thursday, 12 June, at the Mercure Hotel in Hull, while the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards will take place on Thursday, 19 June at the Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate.
Both evenings will commence with a welcome drink at 6:45 pm.
Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, and training providers, with dedicated categories recognizing achievements at different qualification levels.
There are also awards for businesses that champion apprenticeships and mentors who go the extra mile in supporting talent.
The East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards are now in their second year, while the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards will this year mark their fourth iteration.
