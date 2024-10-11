Yorkshire-based award-winning cleaning brand, Astonish, secures major Tesco listing
Astonish, the UK’s leading manufacturer of cost-effective, vegan cleaning products based in Yorkshire, has launched into Tesco stores nationwide as of this week.
Launching into the largest supermarket retailer in the UK signifies a key milestone for the Bradford-based brand, with a wide range of its products now available online and in-store, in addition to an extensive list of existing regional and national retailers. This partnership reinforces Astonish’s presence on the shelves of the country's biggest retailers, bringing its locally-produced cleaning essentials to even more consumers.
The brand has secured 10 product listings in more than 200 Tesco stores nationwide, including three SKUs from its specialist range: Specialist Oven & Grill Cleaner (RRP £3), Specialist Hob Cream Cleaner (RRP £2) and Specialist Extra Strength Mould Blast Stain Remover (RRP £3).
Seven products from its core range will be available, with prices from just £1 RRP. Astonish Window and Glass Cleaner, Pomegranate & Raspberry Antibacterial Cleanser, Multi-Purpose Bleach Cleaner and Kitchen Cleaner all carry an RRP of £1. Shoppers will also be able to purchase the Carpet Care Machine Shampoo (RRP £3), Oxy Active Non-Bio Stain Remover (RRP £4) and the White Vinegar Zesty Citrus (RRP £1.50), which launched earlier this year.
The vast product line-up will provide consumers with a cost-effective range of products to effectively tackle all areas of cleaning throughout the home.
Howard Moss, CEO of Astonish, commented: “Launching into Tesco stores marks a significant achievement for us as a brand, and we’re thrilled that our products are now available to consumers at the UK’s four largest supermarkets. Partnering with major retailers is a key focus of our growth strategy as we look to expand our market presence and continue our mission of offering cost-effective cleaning essentials to shoppers.”
Howard continued: “We’ve seen a significant increase over the past few years in retailers choosing to stock Astonish products, due to increased demand, which just goes to show the complete trust both retailers and consumers have in our brand. This announcement solidifies this narrative, and we look forward to seeing what the next 12 months will bring for us!”
The past six months have been a period of exponential growth for the brand, including a raft of new product development, a £2.2 million investment into production machinery at their West Yorkshire site and its largest TV campaign to date.
For more information about Astonish and its range of products, please visit www.astonishcleaners.com or contact [email protected]
