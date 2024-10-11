Yorkshire-based award-winning cleaning brand, Astonish, secures major Tesco listing

I wanted to share some exciting news from Astonish, the UK’s leading manufacturer of affordable, vegan cleaning products. From 7th October, Astonish is launching 10 of its best-selling products into over 200 Tesco stores nationwide. This marks a significant milestone for Astonish, as it brings their trusted, cruelty-free cleaning essentials to the UK’s largest supermarket retailer. With prices starting at just £1 RRP, this Tesco launch offers consumers an accessible, eco-friendly alternative for all their home cleaning needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Astonish, the UK’s leading manufacturer of cost-effective, vegan cleaning products based in Yorkshire, has launched into Tesco stores nationwide as of this week.

Launching into the largest supermarket retailer in the UK signifies a key milestone for the Bradford-based brand, with a wide range of its products now available online and in-store, in addition to an extensive list of existing regional and national retailers. This partnership reinforces Astonish’s presence on the shelves of the country's biggest retailers, bringing its locally-produced cleaning essentials to even more consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand has secured 10 product listings in more than 200 Tesco stores nationwide, including three SKUs from its specialist range: Specialist Oven & Grill Cleaner (RRP £3), Specialist Hob Cream Cleaner (RRP £2) and Specialist Extra Strength Mould Blast Stain Remover (RRP £3).

Seven products from its core range will be available, with prices from just £1 RRP. Astonish Window and Glass Cleaner, Pomegranate & Raspberry Antibacterial Cleanser, Multi-Purpose Bleach Cleaner and Kitchen Cleaner all carry an RRP of £1. Shoppers will also be able to purchase the Carpet Care Machine Shampoo (RRP £3), Oxy Active Non-Bio Stain Remover (RRP £4) and the White Vinegar Zesty Citrus (RRP £1.50), which launched earlier this year.

The vast product line-up will provide consumers with a cost-effective range of products to effectively tackle all areas of cleaning throughout the home.

Howard Moss, CEO of Astonish, commented: “Launching into Tesco stores marks a significant achievement for us as a brand, and we’re thrilled that our products are now available to consumers at the UK’s four largest supermarkets. Partnering with major retailers is a key focus of our growth strategy as we look to expand our market presence and continue our mission of offering cost-effective cleaning essentials to shoppers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard continued: “We’ve seen a significant increase over the past few years in retailers choosing to stock Astonish products, due to increased demand, which just goes to show the complete trust both retailers and consumers have in our brand. This announcement solidifies this narrative, and we look forward to seeing what the next 12 months will bring for us!”

The past six months have been a period of exponential growth for the brand, including a raft of new product development, a £2.2 million investment into production machinery at their West Yorkshire site and its largest TV campaign to date.