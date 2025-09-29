Yorkshire-based Genuit Group announces £50m acquisition of Davidson Holdings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davidson Holdings is the owner of a number of brands in the sector including Salamander Pumps, Cistermiser, Talon and Keraflo. The Business, which holds manufacturing sites in Sunderland, Reading and Gillingham, is expected to deliver full year 2025 revenue of £32.8m.

The firm will now form part of Genuit's Sustainable Building Solutions (SBS) business unit.

Based in Leeds, Genuit Group is a provider of water and ventilation solutions.

Genuit Group has acquired plumbing and heating firm Davidson Holdings Limited for £49m. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange, Joe Vorih, chief executive officer of Genuit, said: "We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Genuit.

“Davidson is an excellent fit with the existing businesses within SBS, adding to our portfolio of strong brands alongside Polypipe, Manthorpe and Terrain.

“We see opportunities to grow Davidson's products by utilising our existing strong market positions, as well as combining certain product ranges to provide higher value-added solutions to customers.”