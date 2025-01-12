Yorkshire-based Jaywing moves forward with plan to delist from AIM

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announcement on Friday, Jaywing said that it was proposing the cancellation of its ordinary shares on AIM after it last month received a letter from Lord Michael Ashcroft, a major shareholder in the firm, requesting that the company hold a meeting to consider delisting from the market.

Jaywing said on Friday that its board had concluded that delisting was in the best interest of its shareholders.

A statement from the company said: “On 23 December 2024, the company announced that Lord Ashcroft requisitioned the holding of a general meeting of the company to cancel the admission of the company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM, a proposal which the board has concluded is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

“The company today announces the proposed cancellation of its ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the company to trading on AIM.”

It added that the cancellation is conditional upon the approval of no less than 75 per cent of votes being cast by shareholders at the meeting, which will be held on February 5.

The announcement comes after Jaywing last month published its interim results.

The company posted pre-tax losses of £2.3m for the six months ending September 30 2024, a jump from losses of just under £1.7m last year. The firm posted revenue of £9.5m, an almost 15 per cent drop from 2023.

Adjusted Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation were also down by just over 100 per cent at a loss of £88,000.

The group said its losses had been fueled “almost entirely” by a weak first half performance in its UK Risk Consultancy.

The results also came after a restructure within the firm earlier in the year.

Speaking on the results in December, David Beck, executive chairman of Jaywing Plc, said: “Following the board and management changes at the beginning of the financial year we have continued to restructure the UK business to bring its cost base in line with its underlying revenues.