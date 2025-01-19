Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what is being viewed as a major blow for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Morrisons, the country’s fourest largest supermarket chain, has publicly thrown its support behind farmers.

While Clive Bailye, founder of The Farming Forum highlighted how supermarkets were notorious in the industry for their tough price negotiations on prices, Mo Metcalf-Fisher, external affairs director at the Countryside Alliance, heralded the supermarket’s intervention as a “major development”.

In a video shot at her family’s farm near York, the retailer’s head of agriculture, Sophie Throup, said Morrisons understood farmers’ anger and frustrations at Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ inheritance tax plans, which from April 2026 would see 100 per cent relief on the first £1m of assets and then 50 per cent relief on assets after that, equating to an effective tax rate of 20 per cent.

The message of solidarity was shared on social media after farmers used tractors to blockade Morrisons’ South West distribution centre in Somerset, amid mounting fury over the tax changes outlined in the autumn budget as well as retailers' low prices.

It has been reported farmers are planning to repeat the style of protest outside numerous supermarket depots across the country with the aim of causing “a complete shutdown”.

Morrisons describes itself as “British farming’s biggest direct supermarket customer”, saying it sources a greater amount of produce, dairy, meat, and other goods directly from UK farmers than any other supermarket.

Last month, its chief executive, Rami Baitiéh, said in light of the autumn budget, its £1.4billion investment in UK farming demonstrated “our core commitment to long-term relationships through contracts, cashflow schemes and practical industry support”.

In the video, in which Ms Throup offered direct assistance from the supermarket and to talk to farmers, she stated: “We share your concerns about the long-term future the inheritance tax is going to have on farms – particularly smaller, family farms – and we know that you want something done about it.

“We’ve been raising these concerns at the highest level of government since November last year and we will continue to do so.”

In a joint statement, Ms Reeves and Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, armers described farmers as “the backbone of Britain”, saying they recognised the strength of feeling expressed by farming and rural communities in recent weeks.”

A Defra spokesperson added its commitment to farmers remained steadfast, saying £5 billion had been put aside for the farming budget over two years. He said: “Our reform to agricultural and business property relief will mean farmers will pay a reduced inheritance tax rate of 20 per cent, rather than the standard 40 per cent, and payments can be spread over ten years, interest-free.”