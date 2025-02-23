Britain’s Got Talent superfan from Yorkshire gets golden buzzer with hilarious Gogglebox impressions
The first golden buzzers of the new series of Britain’s Got Talent were awarded during last night’s (February 22) episode.
Leeds comedian Will Burns impressed the judges with his funny impressions and got Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer.
Having received the golden buzzer, Will will go straight through to the semi-final stage of the competition.
Speaking to the judges ahead of his audition, Will said: “For the last 18 years of my life, I've been addicted to this show. I've had Britain's Got Talent themed birthday parties, I’ve had a Britain's Got Talent themed bedroom with a Simon Cowell bobblehead which took pride of place.”
He said performing at the Royal Variety Performance, an opportunity given to the winner, would be “beyond his biggest dreams”.
Will’s audition included incredible Gogglebox, Big Brother, David Attenborough and Gary Barlow impressions.
He received a standing ovation from all four judges - Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli.
Ant and Dec then ran across the stage, and down the steps to reach the judges’ panel, before pressing the golden buzzer - sending golden confetti raining down on Will.
After coming off stage, Will told Ant and Dec it’s “the best day of my entire life”.
