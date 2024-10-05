Yorkshire Building Society's first female chair opens up on globe-trotting career, her 'special sauce' and three-day maternity leave mistake

High-flying executive Annemarie Durbin has just become part of Yorkshire Building Society’s first all-female top leadership team alongside CEO Susan Allen. She tells Chris Burn about her stellar career and the mutual’s mission to ‘make membership meaningful’ for its three million customers.

When Annemarie Durbin was growing up in New Zealand, she had ambitions of becoming an ambassador or a judge. While those lofty goals did not come to pass, she ended up forging an equally impressive career in finance that has taken her around the world and led to senior roles for leading companies like Standard Chartered, Santander and WHSmith.

Her latest position is as the new chair of Yorkshire Building Society (YBS). She is the organisation’s first female chair and it means for the first time in its history, YBS has women in its top two posts of chair and CEO with Susan Allen taking on the latter job early last year.

Durbin says part of the attraction of the role as chair of the mutual is a neat parallel between the organisation’s history and her own family story. She says: “1864 was when YBS was formed by a dentist, a shoemaker and a plumber. In that first year it wrote six loans. That same year my great-great-grandfather was on a ship as a four year old with his five brothers and sisters sailing 105 days to New Zealand from the UK to go and forge a new life of prosperity.

New Yorkshire Building Society chair Annemarie Durbin at the mutual's offices in Leeds. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"When you look at the history of YBS it is about people working really hard to help themselves and others, to do the right thing and build things. That hard-working determination, grit and drive really speaks to me as well as the fact we are doing it for the greater good and it is a virtuous circle.

“The whole essence of a building society is about putting in money that you know is going to be used to build homes and provide safe places to live for others. That cycle comes around and when you need your mortgage, the money will be there for you too. That is the genesis of this and I’m really taken by that.”

Durbin, who formally took over as chair in May, says she had to undergo an intensive interview process. “That is great as it is not just technical capabilities that count, it is your character and your values and belief in the society’s purpose and mission,” she says.

“When YBS talks about being member-oriented and customer-centric those aren’t just words, you see it everywhere. It doesn’t mean we are perfect obviously, sometimes things don’t go according to plan.

Yorkshire Building Society's branch network remains highly important, says Annemarie Durbin

"But other places you hear and read these things and it is not how it feels inside. Here it does and there is a real can-do attitude to solving issues for members and customers. The heart of the place is absolutely what I imagined.”

After starting her working life as a lawyer, Durbin’s first role in banking was in the Mergers and Acquisitions team of ANZ in the late 1980s. “I knew nothing about it but they really persuaded me that I could have an international career and do things that I wouldn’t otherwise,” she explains.

“A theme of my life is ‘feel the fear and do it anyway’ – I jump in and work out how to do something, work really hard and collaboratively with people around me.”

In 1990, she moved to London to work for ANZ’s UK-based operations – the first time she had ever been to England and something that she says was initially “an extreme culture shock”.

“I felt like a fish out of water for a long time,” she admits. “New Zealand was by then a much more egalitarian society where meritocracy is what mattered, not what university you’d been to or who your parents were.”

But Durbin was determined to make a success of her time in England and ended up joining professional training organisation BPP. She taught law and corporate finance in the role and not only met her future husband but also came into contact with the HR team at Standard Chartered. She ended up joining the bank in 1995 and began what would become a globetrotting 20-year career at the organisation.

“Standard Chartered is an amazing place, it takes people from all walks of life, all nationalities and gender, ethnicity and religion didn’t matter,” Durbin says.

“There’s a link because one of the many things I love about YBS is its heritage, culture and values and that is why I was attracted to Standard Chartered. The values, the equality, the meritocracy was really important and I could thrive – not just me but anybody who put in the hard yards and had the ambition.”

Durbin’s time with the firm began as head of training development for its corporate bank but she then became involved with a new division of the bank working with the likes of the UN and Unicef.

She explains: “We operated in Iraq and Asia, Africa and the Middle East so could make their banking really simple and do it on a fair and reasonable basis whilst then these illustrious organisations could focus on what they do best – doing good and making the most of the money that they had. I persuaded the management team we could set this up as a global unit. It went from nothing to being very successful. It was really difficult in the 1990s helping organisations to move money between Kenya and Ethiopia and Eritrea. I spent a lot of time travelling around – it was fantastic going to countries you never would go to on your own.”

She reflects: “My special sauce is to get the best out of individuals and combine individuals into winning teams and have a really clear vision and priorities and go and execute against that. I was also asked to run our relationships with other financial institutions.”

Standard Chartered then asked Durbin to move into its retail banking operations and take over its operations in the Philippines as CEO of a business.

“I knew nothing about retail banking but it was back to ‘feel the fear and do it anyway’. My husband was incredibly supportive. He gave up his job and came with us to the Philippines.”

She was ready to “embrace” the different culture: “One of my other strengths is the ability to operate in a good way culturally because I take people as individuals to understand what motivates and drives them. The Philippine culture is very different from the UK culture and the New Zealand culture. My task was to turn it from being loss-making into being profitable, which I did.”

She was out in the Philippines for three years and had the first of her two children while she was out there.

Durbin, who subsequently went onto have another child, reflects: “I only took three days of maternity leave the first time and took nine weeks the second time, having learned three days was a terrible idea! They’d never had a female who’d had a baby as CEO. I was only the second female CEO they’d ever had. I thought I could walk on water and obviously hadn’t had a baby before. It was very much a shock to the system.”

She was then sent to Thailand for one of the most challenging but fulfilling jobs of her career after Standard Chartered took over a struggling local bank called Nakornthon.

Durbin says: “It was literally about 100 people from the Standard Chartered side and 7,900 from the Thai side, nobody from the Thai side spoke English. I got good enough to do a speech in Thai although my colleagues then translated my speech from my version to something everyone could understand.”

She says integrating the two companies while making changes to the branch network and the organisation that cut staff numbers from 8,000 down to 2,500 as well as negotiating with the Thai government over the status of state-backed loans made it a “multi-dimensional” challenge.

“I love variety. Being a CEO is the most extraordinary role because one moment you are talking to the media, then kissing babies, then trying to get $1bn back from the Government, then you seeing the branding on the building isn’t right so you are texting someone to ask what is going on with that. It is infinitely fascinating and deciding what is most important is challenging. The key is getting a team around you with the right skills, talent and attitude.”

After having her second child in Thailand and her family unit also involving two other children from her husband’s previous relationship, they decided the time was right to go back to London.

Durbin, who now has five grandchildren and whose youngest child has now just started university, ended up with a wide array of different responsibilities for Standard Chartered operations in areas such as corporate governance, crisis management and audit.

But she also pursued a Master’s degree in executive coaching with one eye to the future and joined the board of WHSmith as a non-executive director.

She says when she was asked to move abroad again in 2015 decided the time was right to call an end to her time at Standard Chartered. She became an executive coach and mentor and also joined the board of Santander.

Durbin says she is thrilled to now be involved with YBS as chair. As part of building her organisational knowledge, she has been spending time in branches with staff.

“It is fascinating listening to the conversations they are having with our customers. It is just the level of care and attention they pay. A lot of our members are very loyal and come into our branches regularly. Our customers and members are very savvy in terms of building savings and financial wellbeing and that is one thing we need to be mindful of; how we support them in more ways going forward.”

She adds: “Branches will continue to be a really important part of our approach but increasingly our members want digital accessibility. They want the best of both. It is much more nuanced than one generation wants branches and the next wants digital.

“Our approach is to make sure our members and customers can access us how they want to, when they want to and for what they want to.”

Durbin says one key aim for the board and the management team is to improve “member value” and make the benefits of being a YBS customer more distinctive.

“We’ve always been good at giving differential rates to savers but we want to make that much more holistically meaningful,” she says.

“I want to really define making membership meaningful through life stages, really demonstrate customers and members have joyful experiences and that through the life stages of members and customers we are there to support them.

“Since six customers at the start in 1864 it now has nearly three million members. We have worked really hard to serve more customers and want to continue to do that.”

As for her pioneering role as YBS’s first female chair, Durbin says: “I am honoured to be part of Yorkshire Building Society’s first female chair and CEO combination in its 160-year history.