The RNLI archive footage shows a lifeboat being launched off the Yorkshire Coast, as the public - dressed smartly in waistcoats and flat caps - watch on.

Incredible video footage from the 1950s shows crowds of people watching the launch of a lifeboat in Redcar.

Posting the footage to X, the RNLI wrote: “This wonderful 1950s short film is from our archives.

“Showing a crowd of people on the seafront watching the lifeboat launch at Redcar RNLI, it’s amazing to see our supporters were just as enthusiastic then as they are now.”

People watch a lifeboat launching in 1950s Redcar. | RNLI

