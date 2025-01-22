‘Magnificent’ moment more than 200 sheep are herded through Yorkshire Dales town

Brilliant drone footage shows a flock of Swaledale ewes making the journey through a Yorkshire Dales town to the moors - only stopping for a quick chew on some grass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incredible footage shows the moment more than 200 sheep ran through a small town in the Yorkshire Dales.

Wayne Hutchinson, one of the countryside’s most respected livestock photographers, recorded the flock of Swaledale ewes storming through the narrow streets of Hawes in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sheep can be seen being herded from their farm to moorland above the village, a common practice during the winter months.

200 Swaledale ewes are herded through Hawes, North Yorkshire. | Wayne Hutchinson / SWNS

They are followed by a farmer on a quad bike and his border collie, who keeps the sheep in line as they pause to chew on grass.

Wayne said: "These ewes are 'hefted' to this ground, meaning they know and live on this open moor, on their own particular patch, not held in by fence.

"Many generations of sheep from this flock will have made this journey, with lambs learning the route from their mothers, who learnt it from their mothers, an unbroken modern 'migration' pattern for this flock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A farmer goes on ahead to warn oncoming traffic, but the sheep know their way to the high wild moorland, where they call home.

"These sheep will stay up on the moors until early spring when they are brought down again for lambing in April."

The footage, which was posted to social media, has been viewed more than one million times.

One user commented: "There is nothing in the world more satisfying than watching a good sheep dog at work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: "I love the 'ooh look, there's grass' moment on the corner and the dog coming in saying 'oh no you don't! On you go ladies'. Fabulous."

A third added: "Brilliant drone footage and brilliant farmer and sheep dog."