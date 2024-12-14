Yorkshire doctor leads funding plea over end-of-life care in Gaza and the West Bank

An urgent plea for help has been issued by a Yorkshire doctor leading end-of-life care in Gaza and the West Bank as he warns trust services face imminent collapse.

The Bethlehem Care & Hospice Trust, based in Sheffield, delivers palliative care in the occupied Palestinian territories.

But unless urgent funding comes through, it warns, services will cease early in the New Year - meaning no hospice support or nursing care. For many of those they treat, regardless of religion, it will mean a death without effective pain-relief.

Prof Phil Hopkins, director of the Leeds Institute of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences, is board chairman. “Our work embodies the spirit of Christmas—bringing hope and easing the suffering of those most in need," he said. "Bethlehem is not just a symbol of the holiday season; it’s a real community facing immense challenges. Please support it now."

Prof Phil Hopkins and his team on a patient visit.

This is the only palliative care provider in Gaza and the West Bank. It was launched by a group of people from Sheffield, after a pilgrimage a decade ago.

The charity now counts former speaker Baroness Rosie Winterton, a head of NATO, and a Cardinal among its patrons and trustees.

Teams deliver care in the community to dozens of patients aged between two-years-old and 85, but everything has become more difficult - and expensive - since war broke out.

Bethlehem Care and Hospice Trust is launching a ‘Save Our Service’ Christmas Appeal for desperately-needed donations to keep going this winter.

Baroness Winterton said: “Much has been said recently about palliative care in the UK, but just imagine what needs to be done in Gaza and the West Bank at the moment. The trust is the only organisation there with staff trained to look after people at the end of their lives. But it urgently needs your support. Please help Save Our Service.”