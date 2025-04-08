Yorkshire emerges as building society membership hotspot as YBS takes part in new campaign

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building societies in Yorkshire have more than five million members, which means the region is home to nearly a fifth of all members in the UK, according to analysis of the Building Societies Association yearbook.

Recent research by Yorkshire Building Society also found that most adults keep their savings with a high street bank. 55 per cent of Brits have their main savings account with a traditional bank, compared to 23 per cent who use a building society.

Yorkshire Building Society is now supporting a campaign by the Building Societies Association which aims to show how building societies differ from banks.

Tom Simpson - interim chief commercial officer at Yorkshire Building Society. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

Tom Simpson, interim chief commercial officer at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Building societies were set up to help ordinary working people own their home and to provide a safe home for people’s savings.

“160 years later, and Yorkshire Building Society is still protecting people’s savings and using these as the means for others to buy a home, helping the communities where our members live and work.

“We have never lost sight of our purpose – to help our members to save, build financial wellbeing and become homeowners. I am proud that we do business differently to banks. We were set up by ordinary working people, for ordinary working people and to help local communities to thrive.”

Yorkshire Building Society’s research also found that 57 per cent of people have a mortgage with a bank, compared to just over a third with a building society.

The gap was also wider among 18-34 year-olds. 32 per cent in this bracket said they had a mortgage with a building society and 63 per cent with a bank.

Over 55s were slightly more likely to have a mortgage with a building society (43 per cent) than with a bank (42 per cent).

The society’s research also found that building societies are perceived more positively than traditional banks on many measures, with respondents being more likely to agree that building societies are trustworthy and reliable

Yorkshire Building Society, which is the biggest of Yorkshire’s five building societies and holds nearly three million members, said it had calculated that the UK population could have earned an additional £9bn in 2024, or an extra £248 each, had savings been held with them instead of a bank.