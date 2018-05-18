Yorkshire fire service hits back over cost of Pride livery installed on engine

A Yorkshire fire service has revealed the cost of the Pride livery installed on one of its fire engines.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service replied to social media comments with a post which stated 'fire doesn't discriminate and neither do we!'.

The post said the livery costs just under £600 for the year, and described it as 'fantastic value'.

It said: "We've had a few comments asking about the cost of the Pride livery on our fire engine. It was just under £600 for the year.

"That is fantastic value to advertise the fact that we are an organisation that welcomes diversity among our staff and provide a great service to the whole community regardless of sexuality or gender.

"We are proud of our involvement in York Pride and are perfectly satisfied that a very small investment in supporting the event is money well spent.

"The fire engine is still an operational vehicle and will continue to attend incidents and support community safety initiatives.

"Fire doesn't discriminate neither do we!"

Posting on Facebook, Dave Carr commented: "It could of cost nothing and people would find a reason to complain.

"It's an amazing thing we are so happy that NYFR have shown such incredible support, and including a York University was a fab idea."