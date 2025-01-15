Yorkshire firm partners on new project to help schools be more sustainable

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has partnered with Points4Plants, an app-based platform which supports sustainability efforts in schools by tracking data and enabling staff and students to understand their carbon footprints.

The two businesses said the new partnership will aim to “drive change” in the education sector by “providing the tools for schools to overcome sustainability challenges and remain on the pathway to net zero”.

Hannah Gains, national education manager at NZB, said: “With climate action firmly on the agenda and net zero targets moving ever closer, many schools face a challenging year as they seek to make sustainability a core focus.

“Through our partnership with Points4Planet, alongside our expertise in creating net zero in operation buildings, we want to inspire positive change in the education sector, by showing schools and pupils just how much impact they can make for the environment.”