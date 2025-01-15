Yorkshire firm partners on new project to help schools be more sustainable

Yorkshire-based manufacturing firm, Net Zero Buildings (NZB), has partnered on a new project to help schools in their sustainability efforts.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:45 BST

The company has partnered with Points4Plants, an app-based platform which supports sustainability efforts in schools by tracking data and enabling staff and students to understand their carbon footprints.

The two businesses said the new partnership will aim to “drive change” in the education sector by “providing the tools for schools to overcome sustainability challenges and remain on the pathway to net zero”.

Hannah Gains, national education manager at NZB, said: “With climate action firmly on the agenda and net zero targets moving ever closer, many schools face a challenging year as they seek to make sustainability a core focus.

Net Zero Buildings has partnered on a new project to help schools in their sustainability efforts.

“Through our partnership with Points4Planet, alongside our expertise in creating net zero in operation buildings, we want to inspire positive change in the education sector, by showing schools and pupils just how much impact they can make for the environment.”

As the first construction partner in scheme, NZB is supporting the initiative by providing schools with insight into how to decarbonise their estates by offering advice and support via the app.

