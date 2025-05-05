Yorkshire firms aid in £250,000 funding drive for furnishing industry charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Furniture Makers’ Company, the City of London livery company and charity for the furnishing industry, has supported the welfare of people working in the UK furnishing industry for more than 120 years and aims to help people from the industry in need of financial help by awarding grants for expenses including essential household bills.

The group has marked a milestone after raising more than £250,000 for good causes in the sector over the last year via a series of fundraising events held across the UK, including in West Yorkshire.

Jonny Westbrooke, CEO of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “Our role is to sustain a thriving British furnishing industry and a key part of this focuses on supporting those in need from within our ranks. Whether it’s coping with financial hardship due to the impact of bereavement, relationship or family breakdown, illness, reduced work hours or redundancy, we are here to help.”

Yorkshire bowling night winners, Harrison Spinks.