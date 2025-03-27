Yorkshire Tik Tok sensation goes viral with "wacky but phenomenal" gourmet crisp sandwiches

By Jessica Martin
Published 27th Mar 2025, 13:14 BST
Watch as Nell Carter, from Ilkley, creates a gourmet sandwich using Flame Grilled Steak McCoy's and a Pickled Onion Monster Munch crab sandwich.

A Yorkshire TikToker has gone viral by making gourmet sandwiches from the nation’s favourite crisps.

Nell Carter, 28, from Ilkley, wanted to make crisps like Monster Munch and McCoy's into the “hero” of the dish, rather than the “afterthought”.

Flame Grilled Steak McCoy's sandwich.Flame Grilled Steak McCoy's sandwich.
Flame Grilled Steak McCoy's sandwich. | Video Elephant

Nell said she used to view her passion for sandwiches as a "side hustle", reviewing supermarket meal deal Christmas sandwiches on Snapchat while at university. She now racks up millions of views on her inventive crisp sandwich recipes.

