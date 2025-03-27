Yorkshire Tik Tok sensation goes viral with "wacky but phenomenal" gourmet crisp sandwiches
A Yorkshire TikToker has gone viral by making gourmet sandwiches from the nation’s favourite crisps.
Nell Carter, 28, from Ilkley, wanted to make crisps like Monster Munch and McCoy's into the “hero” of the dish, rather than the “afterthought”.
Nell said she used to view her passion for sandwiches as a "side hustle", reviewing supermarket meal deal Christmas sandwiches on Snapchat while at university. She now racks up millions of views on her inventive crisp sandwich recipes.
