Yorkshire housebuilder donates £1,500 to the Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team
Formed in 1965, The Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team consists of trained volunteers who handle incidents including injured hikers, missing persons and emergencies in severe weather.
The donation was made in alignment with Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund, an initiative in which the housebuilder supports a different local charity each month.
Roger Hartley, incident controller at Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team, said: “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East for their very generous donation. Support like this is essential for our team, allowing us to continue our critical work in the community–a role that often goes unnoticed until someone needs us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.