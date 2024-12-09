Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2024: Full list of winners revealed as Grantley Hall, Emmerdale Village Tour and York Pride pick up prizes

Regional businesses large and small were celebrated for their efforts at the annual Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A black-tie dinner at New Dock Hall in Leeds was followed by an awards ceremony hosted by TV and radio presenter Rich Williams, celebrating the best of the region’s tourism industry.

The Best Self-Catering Accommodation award went to West Acre at Celebration Holiday Homes in Wistow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said: "We are super proud to of won the award in a tough category. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our small team who work so hard to deliver what we do, everyone who supplies us and most importantly all our lovely guests who make this possible and come to stay with us.”

All the award winners on stage at The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards,. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

The B&B or Guest House of the Year price went to Broom House at Egton Bridge, with Baytree B&B given a Highly Commended certificate.

The Pheasant Hotel in Harome won the Small Hotel of The Year, while Grantley Hall took the Large Hotel of the Year prize.

A spokesperson for Grantley Hall said: “It was a privilege to celebrate alongside so many outstanding hospitality and tourism establishments from across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Congratulations once again to the Grantley Hall team and thank you to The Yorkshire Post for this recognition.”

A spokesperson for the Pheasant Hotel said: “This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. From our front-of-house staff to our kitchen brigade, every member has played a crucial role in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.

"A huge thank you to our wonderful guests for their continued support and to The Yorkshire Post for this prestigious recognition. We are proud to be part of such a vibrant and dynamic tourism community.”

The Holiday Park/Caravan Park of the Year accolade went to High Oaks Grange, while The Inn, South Stainley won the Dog Friendly Accommodation or Attraction of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull Truck Theatre took the win in the Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award cvategory, while the Kids’ First Award went to wizard-themed mini-golf experience The Hole in Wand, York.

The company said the award represents “a huge credit to the staff that create such a magical journey for the little wizard and witches that visit us here on the Coppergate Centre”.

The Best Pub or Brewery Award went to Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington, with the Taste Award going to Stephen Andrews at Fish & Forest in York.

Collecting his award, an emotional Mr Andrews thanked his colleagues at the restaurant and said: “I’m a bit shocked. I sometimes walk into work and I don’t have an idea – our menu is all about seasonality. We go about using the veg first and then add the protein after. The menu naturally and organically comes about and I think it shows. We are not too fancy but we hopefully give people what they want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Literature Festival won the Culture Award, while Helmsley-based restaurant Pignut picked up the Newcomer of the Year prize.

The Sustainable Tourism Award went to Beck Hall, which for the past year has been England’s first 100 per cent plant-based hotel.

The Emmerdale Village Tour won Tourist Attraction of the Year while the volunteer-run York Pride won Event of the Year.

Greg Stephenson of York Pride said: “We have one of the longest pride parades in the country through the historic streets of York and the whole city just gets behind our event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re all volunteers and do this in our spare time and to get 17,500-plus people to our event every year is just phenomenal. We are really chuffed with this award, it gives us that boost to carry on for next year.”

The Outstanding Customer Service award went to The Drovers Arms restaurant and country pub in the village of Skipwith.

Money was also raised on the night for Wakefield charity Aphasia Support, with raffle prizes donated by finalists and a silent auction.