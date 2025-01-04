It could be a very cold one this weekend, with temperatures plummeting and warnings about what that means for the most vulnerable in our society.

Experts have said that old and disabled people’s lives are at risk as snow is set to fall in Yorkshire, while the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, is urging people to take precautions.

Campaigners, however, are calling for something more to be done: for the Government to fast track a social tariff to help vulnerable people pay their heating and electricity bills.

That could be a lifeline for those who dearly need it – and backed by three quarters of the public, says Warm This Winter – but whether the energy sector would foot the bill is another question.

Snow covered fields and hills near to Gilling West in North Yorkshire. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

Meanwhile, there will doubtless be bitter remarks made up and down the country this weekend about the controversial withdrawal of the winter fuel payment, with around 10 million nationally losing out on their £300.

It comes as the Department of Health and Social Care announced “immediate investment” and reforms to improve adult social care, including a support package to keep older people out of hospital and living at home independently.

This, however, is long overdue. Previous governments have failed to tackle social care and the consequences for those who bear the brunt has been compounded by repeated increases to energy bills.

These issues come to a head in the dead of winter, when freezing periods such as the one expected in the coming days can make it feel like political promises do not count for a lot.