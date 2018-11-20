Yorkshire transformed into Chernobyl for Fast and Furious film with Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Idris Elba

Have your say

Yorkshire has been transformed into Chernobyl for a new Fast and Furious film starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Idris Elba.

High-octane chase scene footage from the set of an upcoming The Fast and the Furious spin-off has emerged.

The Fast and Furious film starring Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba has seen Yorkshire transformed into Chernobyl

-> Stunt helicopters film chase scene for Fast and Furious film in North Yorkshire

Brilliant action shots show a 4x4 tearing away from three Land Rovers and a motorbike at a disused power station in North Yorkshire.

It's been reported that the cast and crew descended on the location, Eggborough power station, to film scenes set in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

Megastars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Idris Elba and Jason Statham have been filming there in recent weeks.

Shots that have surfaced today (Tues) show Vanessa Kirby, a star of Netflix series The Crown, in a vehicle next to Statham's stunt double.

The Fast and Furious film starring Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba has seen Yorkshire transformed into Chernobyl

The pair appear to be involved in a high speed chase and a character in one of the cars behind is leaning out of a window firing gunshots at them.

Drones and large pieces of filming equipment attached to cars can be seen following the vehicles as they zoom round a corner.The pictures and video were captured yesterday (Mon), on what was thought to be the last day of filming in Yorkshire.

Action film Hobbs & Shaw will feature Furious characters Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham) in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to be released on August 2 next year.

The Fast and Furious film starring Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba has seen Yorkshire transformed into Chernobyl

-> Every Yorkshire filming location for new Fast and Furious film