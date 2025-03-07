Journalists who reported on the disappearance of 13-year-old schoolgirl Lindsay Rimer back in 1994 speak about the unsolved case in the hope of catching her killer and ending her family’s anguish.

The disappearance of Lindsay Rimer: What do we know?

On November 7 1994, 13-year-old Lindsay left her home in Hebden Bridge to buy cornflakes, but never returned. Her body was found five months later in Rochdale Canal and, despite extensive police inquiries, her killer has never been identified.

Watch the documentary on TV channel Shots!, 8.30pm on Tuesday March 11 on Freeview channel 262, and on demand now on the Shots! website.

The programme includes interviews with Lindsay’s sisters, Juliet and Kate Rimer, and journalists Sheron Boyle and Virginia Mason, who both formerly worked on the Halifax Courier and associated newspapers and websites.

Lindsay Rimer renewed appeal 30 years on

On the 30th anniversary of Lindsay’s disappearance, West Yorkshire Police issued a renewed appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Lindsay Rimer was a 13-year-old child who lived here in Hebden Bridge with her mum, her dad, her brothers and sisters. She was a bright, inquisitive, independent girl and on November the 7th, 1994, she did what any 13-year-old girl should be allowed to do.

“She went to the shop. She called via the Trades Club to see her mum, she called into the shop. And then someone brutally murdered her, and left body in the canal, hoping that no one in the family would ever know what had happened.

“It's 30 years to the day that this happened. There has been an immense police inquiry around it and we're still no closer to the truth about what happened.

“And so my appeal today is threefold. Firstly, do you have suspicions about someone? Were you maybe a prison officer, a probation officer, a teacher who's always ‘wondered what about that person?’ Now's the time. 30 years later, now's the time.

“Secondly, were you in Hebden Bridge at the time? Have you always wondered about coming forward. Loyalties change over 30 years. Now's the time to talk to us.

“And thirdly, were you involved? Do you have this on your conscience? Maybe you weren't responsible for the murder, but you know exactly what happened. 30 years later, now's the time to talk to us. You can ring us. You can go online and make a report, anonymously or otherwise.”

Lindsay on CCTV camera footage before she went missing.

Lindsay’s younger sister Juliet said: “We want someone to come forward with information, because you never know that tiny piece of information might be the missing piece in the puzzle and might just fit everything together and put this to rest.”

Lindsay’s elder sister Kate added: “If you know something about my sister’s murder and the person who killed her, you have a moral obligation to come forward because this needs to end for our family, and it needs to end for Lindsay as well.”

