Yorkshire vets Julian and Peter to star in TV telethon for animal charities

TV vets Peter Wright and Julian Norton will star in the UK’s first animal telethon in the run-up to Christmas.

Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios, producers of The Yorkshire Vet, the hit Channel 5 series which documents the vets’ work in rural North Yorkshire, is behind the live television show which will raise funds for five animal charities.

Yorkshire vets Julian Norton (pictured) and Peter Wright will star in Help the animals at Christmas, the UK's first ever animal telethon. Picture: Channel 5.

Channel 5 said Help the Animals at Christmas will be broadcast on December 21 to promote the Help The Animals Appeal in aid of the RSPCA, Scottish SPCA, Blue Cross, The Donkey Sanctuary and Wildlife Aid Foundation.

The programme will be broadcast from Salford’s Media City and will be presented by Susan Calman, Gabby Roslin and Michael Underwood.

During the course of the telethon, special episodes of Channel 5 programmes will present the work that each of the charities do.

As well as The Yorkshire Vet, special versions of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, The Dog Rescuers with the cast of Neighbours and Jo Brand: Kitten Rescue will be shown during the evening.

Ben Frow, director of programming at Channel 5, said: “Christmas should be a happy time for all, including those who don’t have a voice – animals. So this year, along with a host of famous faces, we are going to shine a light on animal welfare, raising awareness and money for five animal charities who work tirelessly to bring comfort and joy to animals all over the UK.”

Mr Norton, who writes a column for The Yorkshire Post each weekend, said he was delighted to be involved in the telethon.

“It’s a great opportunity to help some of the fantastic animal charities throughout the country, which are very worthy causes. As a vet, charities that are very close to my heart. I really hope this event is a great success and, hopefully, the first of many.”

His co-star, Mr Wright, whose recent appearance at Countryside Live in Harrogate proved a big hit with fans of The Yorkshire Vet, added: “Help The Animals At Christmas is a fantastic cause. Animals who have been abandoned, neglected and abused need your support so give generously this Christmas.”

