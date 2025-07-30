The company that ran an incinerator near Yorkshire's coast has gone bust owing more than £120m.

GB-Bio's woodburner at Tansterne, in Holderness was sold for £4m in a so-called pre-pack administration to Teesside Green Energy Park Ltd.

TGEP is owned by Green Zone Consulting, which held a 34 per cent share in the GB-Bio business.

The incinerator, which isn’t currently operational, was commissioned in 2018. It only operated for several months before a rotor failure occurred.

The woodburner is close to the coastal village of Aldbrough in East Yorkshire Credit: Google

The administrators’ report says the fault was repaired but it wasn't restarted immediately as it was awaiting accreditation as a renewable energy generator.

This was granted but then the onset of the pandemic "coupled with lockdowns and growing uncertainty, significantly delayed further planned modifications".

Heat Recovery Solutions Limited, which designed the incinerator and was the original operations and maintenance contractor, went into administration in 2020.

GB-Bio was owned by Irish firm Solar 21 Renewable Energy (56 per cent), Isle of Man-registered Green Zone Consulting (34 per cent) and Jeremy and Stuart Saunt (10 per cent). Solar 21 is 100 per cent owned by Michael Bradley and Green Zone Consulting is 100 per cent owned by Andrew Bradley.

The adminstrators said: "After considering the options available to the company, it was concluded that an administration process involving a pre-pack sale of the plant would provide the optimum return to the company's creditors.”

GB Bio owed over £120m to 40 creditors, with many local companies left out of pocket.

The largest creditors included Biomass 21 Renewable Energy, of Dublin, which was owed £107m, Green Zone Consulting, £8.1m, Danish firm BWSC, £2.4m, and Surrey-based Classicus £553,000.

TGEP's £4m offer for the land, including the grid connection, biomass plant and machinery, one of two bids, was accepted. TGEP, the report said, was "the principal creditor that would be prejudiced should the sale not have completed".

An evaluator's report said TGEP had indicated they may now sell the site in the next three months. If a buyer is not found "steps will be taken to decommission the site, dismantle and sell assets individually".

It added: "The site will still have grid connections which can be utilised by the purchaser group if the site is to be repurposed for a different use." In April, East Riding Council refused plans to allow 245,000 tonnes of waste wood to be stored on 118 acres at the site following 229 objections and those of six parish councils.

The scheme included five large buildings up to 15 metres high which the council said it would result in “unjustified significant industrialisation” in open countrsyide.

