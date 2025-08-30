Yorkshire's rental market outpaces London ahead of major reforms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While London often grabs the headlines, new figures from Linley & Simpson, which is part of the Lomond network of agents, suggest that the region’s lettings market is not only holding steady but growing at a faster rate, with average rents rising by six per cent over the past quarter, compared to between four and five per cent in the capital.

Behind the numbers lies a picture of resilience and opportunity. Investors are expanding their portfolios, family homes are letting quickly, and key cities such as Sheffield, Hull, York and Harrogate are drawing interest thanks to a mix of affordability, strong yields, and long-term appeal.

The average monthly rent in the region currently stands at £973.

Sheffield city centre. Picture: S70media.com

Supply and demand remain relatively well-balanced, the report says, with professional landlords continuing to expand their portfolios despite a slight dip in tenant enquiries. Two- and three-bedroom terraced properties are reported to be letting quickly, particularly where quality is high.

Investor interest remains buoyant across key Yorkshire cities, supported by strong yields and a steady flow of tenant demand.

Sheffield and Hull continue to attract landlords thanks to large student populations, ongoing regeneration efforts and improving infrastructure. Average yields in these cities are around seven per cent, with rental prices starting at approximately £500 per calendar month.

Meanwhile, York and Harrogate also remain appealing to investors, offering more affordable entry points and reliable returns, bolstered by the area’s historic character and strong tourism economy.

According to David Mear, managing director at Linley & Simpson, the shift towards hybrid and remote working in recent years has also influenced tenant preferences. Many renters now prioritise properties with space for a home office or at least a dedicated desk area. This trend has created opportunities for landlords to adapt their offerings and appeal to a broader tenant base.

While rental prices may not be rising at the same pace as seen during the post-pandemic surge, they are still edging upwards. This steady growth reflects the ongoing imbalance between supply and demand, particularly in popular neighbourhoods.

The report also highlights a significant increase in demand for auxiliary landlord services, driven by anticipated changes under the forthcoming Renters’ Rights Bill. The bill, expected to pass into law in Autumn 2025, includes reforms such as the abolition of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, the transition to periodic tenancies, and stricter standards for property maintenance.

In Yorkshire, there has been a 40 per cent rise in uptake for products such as Rent & Legal Protection and No Deposit Schemes, as landlords prepare for a shifting regulatory landscape.

The region’s sales market has also shown robust activity, with 19 per cent more homes sold in the second quarter of the year compared to the same period last year.

Larger family homes, particularly those with three or four bedrooms, remain in demand, while investors are favouring low-maintenance properties with one to three bedrooms that offer strong returns.

Despite the approaching legislative changes, including new protections and flexibility for tenants, letting agents across the Lomond network report stable renewal rates, particularly for fixed-term tenancies.

There is little indication that tenants are preparing to take advantage of the expected reforms, with most still choosing homes based on long-term considerations such as school catchment areas, commuting links and lifestyle factors.

Mr Mear believes the reforms could help improve public trust in the sector as a whole, weeding out rogue landlords and fostering the professionalism that many agents already strive for and deliver.

Similarly, for professional landlords who already maintain their properties to a high standard and treat tenants fairly, the changes should pose minimal disruption, he says. “The rental market in Yorkshire now presents an attractive opportunity for many, with rents continuing to rise at a sustainable rate,” he adds.