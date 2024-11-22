Yorkshire's struggling pubs: Call for reform to regulate 'archaic' tie system

An historic vote a decade ago is "failing" in its intention to protect pubs, campaigners have warned, calling on Government to act now to help save the sector.

A legislative clause under the Pubs Code was passed in 2014 aimed at easing the control that pub companies can exercise over their publicans - using a system known as the 'tie'.

Now the former Yorkshire MP who pushed through the original amendments has warned over a "cynical watering down" of intentions.

Greg Mulholland, former Lib Dem MP for Leeds North West and now Campaign Director of the Campaign for Pubs, said stronger laws and adjudication is needed.

“Ten years on from the historic vote, the outcome of which was never actually delivered, we are now calling on this Government to act to put matters right," he said.

Nearly 500 pubs have closed across Yorkshire in the past five years, an investigation by this newspaper revealed last month, outlining a difficult picture for the sector and for landlords of all kinds who spoke of the challenge of rising costs amid shifting consumer habits.

One publican, who operates under a tie in the region, admitted that he is soon to leave the sector as this system, in a challenging market, means he is struggling to balance a profit.

Tied publicans can sometimes be made to buy supplies at a higher price from their pub company, and the 2014 vote was aimed at delivering a 'market rent only' option - freeing the tie.

It would apply to those under large pub companies, and the vote as it passed through Parliament drew incredible interest from across the sector.

Now, Campaign for Pubs has written to Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds calling for Government to deliver what was promised a decade ago.

The current legislation is "weak and flawed", the body argues, watered down under the last Government and now effectively allowing pub companies to do as they please.

It was intended to give publicans a way to opt-out of the tie within 90 days as requested, and the option of a market rent, but campaigners say it can be wracked with lengthy delays that can push months into years.

Some pub companies are now setting up new models of self-employed management, the body also claims, which means they can avoid the Pubs Code altogether.

Adjudicators have too little power, Campaign for Pubs claims today, calling the current system a "profound failure" that lacks clarity when it comes to stamping out abuse.

Amid a series of suggestions for Government, it sets out calls for new adjudicator legislation, introducing a genuine market rent option for tenants after 90 days of requesting it, and for the code to be extended to all companies with more than 500 pubs - not just tied tenants.

The body also calls for reform of the tie itself, arguing it can only ever be justified if rents are lowered accordingly - and for breweries that brew their own beer.