Young man dies in Yorkshire crash between car and motorbike as police launch appeal
Police were called on Wednesday June 26 at 12.10pm to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Mansfield Road at the crossroads with Hollybank Road and Hollinsend Road.
It is reported that a black Ford Kuga and a blue Suzuki SV660 were involved in the collision.
A 22-year-old man died at the scene, police said.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward.
“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 431 of 26 June 2024.
“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime
“Dash cam and CCTV footage can be submitted to [email protected]
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.