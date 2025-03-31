Youth Brass Band Championships in Hull 2025: Best pictures

The brass band is one of the Britain’s oldest and mightiest musical institutions. Associated with mining communities in Yorkshire, it has roots in military music from the Napoleonic Wars, with veterans playing a key role in popularising them in the early 19th century.
By Grace Hammond
Published 1st Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

People love brass bands for their vibrant energy, sense of community, and the accessible music they create.

And one of the pleasant surprises is the number of youth brass bands that exist today.

This weekend saw a record 40 bands at Hymers College, in Hull, performing at the National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, Youth Champs 2025.

**Embargoed for the Yorkshire Post ONLY** Brass Bands England Youth Champs 2025 at Hymers College in Hull. Sophie Murray and Isobel Golightly from Tewit Youth band from Harrogate are pictured. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th March 2025**Embargoed for the Yorkshire Post ONLY** Brass Bands England Youth Champs 2025 at Hymers College in Hull. Sophie Murray and Isobel Golightly from Tewit Youth band from Harrogate are pictured. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th March 2025
The event, which has been running for over 60 years, offers a platform for youth bands from Great Britain to compete at a national level and receive feedback and recognition for their efforts.

It helps provide a vital talent pipeline for the nation’s much-loved brass bands, which are among the best in the world

Over 1,200 young people played across three sections to two full halls of enthusiastic supporters, hosted by compères Alex Humphreys and David Hayward.

Elland Training and Elland Youth Bands were two of the bands performing, with a total of 60 musicians taking part.

**Embargoed for the Yorkshire Post ONLY** Brass Bands England Youth Champs 2025 at Hymers College in Hull. Tewit Youth band from Harrogate are picturedPicture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th March 2025**Embargoed for the Yorkshire Post ONLY** Brass Bands England Youth Champs 2025 at Hymers College in Hull. Tewit Youth band from Harrogate are picturedPicture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th March 2025
The Training band, one of the six ensembles which make up what is one of the largest brass band organisations in the country, had just come off stage after playing Come follow the band, from Barnum, and The lion sleeps tonight.

Musical director for the two bands Samantha Harrison said it gave the youngsters the experience of being part of something bigger.

She said: “We’ve managed to put something together which works really successfully.

“It’s enthusiasm, it’s hard work, it is making it fun and engaging with people who don’t really know about music. It starts with community events and school works.”

**Embargoed for the Yorkshire Post ONLY** Brass Bands England Youth Champs 2025 at Hymers College in Hull. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th March 2025**Embargoed for the Yorkshire Post ONLY** Brass Bands England Youth Champs 2025 at Hymers College in Hull. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th March 2025
Chief executive of Brass Bands England Kenny Crookston said Hymers had been “just a perfect venue”.

He said: “We need this – it is incredibly important for our future.

“We need to feed the next generation of brass band players.

“One thing is for certain, there’ll be a lot of players here today who’ll end up playing with the likes of the Black Dyke, Brighouse and Grimethorpe Bands.”

The event’s music-making wasn’t just restricted to the bands either, with both performers and audience members being treated to a series of workshops ahead of each results ceremony, delivered by the BBE Brass Foundations team.

Visitors also had the chance to try instruments or find out more about careers in music via the busy trade area, which included stalls from section sponsors Besson and Yamaha. The winning Championship Section band Youth Brass 2000 is now eligible to represent England in the Development Section of the 2026 European Youth Brass Band Contest in Linz, Austria.

