Zenith reported a pre-tax loss of £171.9m for the year ending 31 March, increasing from a loss of £170.8m the year prior.

This came as the firm saw its total profits from the residual value of vehicles fall from £36.2m to £13.7m, brought on by a drop in used car prices.

The company also saw declines in profit across its corporate and consumer divisions, caused by overall lower vehicle sales volumes and “weakness in the average price of vehicles sold”.

Richard Jones, CEO of Leeds-based Zenith

A statement from the firm’s chief financial officer, Mark Phillips, said: “Lower used car prices, particularly for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), but also for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, coupled with higher average cost of vehicles being sold, has resulted in a lower average profit per vehicle of £906 for FY25.

“In the three months to 31 March 2025, the average profit per vehicle declined to £199, and BEVs were increasingly loss-making in the year, with total residual value losses of £14.9m, and an Increased average loss per vehicle of £3,650.”

The firm said these losses were “more than offset” by profits on the sale of ICE vehicles, which were £28.2m.

The company added that lower profits from the residual value of vehicles also led to an adjusted EBITDA of £42.2m, down 34 per cent year on year from £63.9m.

This came alongside revenue of £836.9m, up from £790.2m.

The company said this increase was as a result of higher lease revenue, which grew mainly in the firm’s corporate division.

Zenith saw numbers in its total vehicles under management decline slightly from 169,910 to 166,380.

Mr Phillips added: “Our underlying business continued to grow in FY25, but our overall financial performance was affected by the continued challenges with used vehicle prices.

“Despite this, our liquidity remained strong and we continued to position the business for growth.”

June last year saw Zenith close three workshops in England within its commercial division. The company said the move had “no impact” on its fleet numbers.

The past 12 months also saw Zenith appoint its new chief executive officer, Richard Jones.

Speaking on the firm’s latest results, Mr Jones said: “Against an uncertain economic backdrop, we continue to focus on delivering our strategy and influencing the financial and operational metrics we can control, an approach which has seen our underlying business strengthen, as we continue to win new contracts.

“For the third consecutive year, we’ve grown our Corporate funded fleet, with salary sacrifice up 10.4 per cent year-on-year, supported in part by the Government’s renewed commitment to Benefit-in-Kind incentives on BEV cars.