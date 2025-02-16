Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024, Zenko Properties saw 20 per cent growth in its city centre rentals portfolio and 10 per cent growth in sales activity, in comparison to the previous year.

The firm has said it now aims to increase its overall turnover by 25 per cent this year.

Jonathan Morgan, who spent more than a quarter of a century working in the city centre’s residential market before joining Zenko Properties as a partner in 2023, said: “We are very excited about the future.

Managing director Tobias Duczenko, property manager Emily Waite and director Jonathan Morgan celebrate business growth at Zenko Properties.

“This month we have been instructed by one of my oldest clients to manage eight apartments at Bridge End and we currently manage more than 500 city centre properties.”

Zenko was appointed to manage several key schemes in Leeds city centre in 2024, including the Devonshire House and Spencer House apartment buildings.

The firm was also appointed to manage the Lamberts Yard development, on lower Briggate.

Mr Morgan said the firm now plans to grow its managed portfolio to 1,000 properties over the next three to five years.

Zenko Properties is an independently owned sales and lettings agency, which was founded in Leeds city centre in 2015.

The firm specialises in city centre sales, lettings and property management.

As well as a number of recent staff appointments, the firm has also has also invested in a new IT system and an online maintenance system aspart of its plans to “gear up” for growth.

Managing director, Tobias Duczenko, who also founded the firm, said he believes that rental demand in Leeds city centre remains “very strong”.

He said that be believes there is also a strong demand from owner occupiers, as well as individual investors and bigger property firms keen to buy in Leeds.

Speaking on the position of the company, Mr Duczenko added: “We feel that we are in a great position with both our team and our infrastructure to help even more landlords and investors maximise their property.”

Zenko Properties also recently appointed Emily Waite as a property manager.

