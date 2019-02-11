Hull sex assault could be linked with West Park offence last year

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Hull over the weekend are "keeping an open mind" about whether it is linked with a similar offence in the same area late last year.

A man sexually assaulted a woman in West Park when she was walking home from a night out in the early hours of Saturday, Humberside Police said.

Detective Inspector Nicola Gillie said: “Detectives are investigating and we have officers in the area both to continue our enquiries and to offer reassurance to the public.

“We are carrying out investigations to establish if this incident could possibly be linked to a report of sexual assault in December in the same area. We are keeping an open mind in respect of any link between the two cases and are following up some strong lines of enquiry.

“We want people to go out, have fun and enjoy themselves but please look after each other, don’t drink to excess and stay safe.

“If you’re out in a group, stay in that group and when it’s time to go home, get a licenced taxi rather than walking home alone.”

The man was described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with blonde hair. He was wearing a light grey hooded top with black sleeves and dark jeans and did not speak with a local accent.

Call 101 with any information, quoting log 372 of February 9.

Anyone with any dashcam footage of the Anlaby Road, Walton Street, Spring Bank area between midnight and 4am on this date are also asked to get in touch.