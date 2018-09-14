Humberside Police officers searching for missing Hull schoolgirl Lily Holt-Baines ask for public's help

Humberside Police have issued an appeal amid concern for a missing schoolgirl from Hull.

Searches have begun after Lily Holt-Baines was reported missing from the Bricknell Avenue area of the city.

Also in news: Angry Yorkshire man renames fish and chip shop 'Greedy Landlord' in row with owner

She is described as being 5ft 6in and of medium build, with long brown hair.

When she was last seen, Lily was wearing a Kelvin Hall school uniform.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police on 101, quoting log 14 of September 14.

Also in news:Talks planned in bid to resolve Northern Rail guards dispute