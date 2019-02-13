Libby Squire's parents release new photos of 'big hearted' missing daughter as Hull investigation continues

Lisa and Russ Squire, her mother and father, are attending a special service today organised in their home town of High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, as officers in Hull continue the search for Libby after she disappeared on Friday February 1.

Libby Squire in Paris during a gap year in 2017. Picture released by her parents via Humberside Police.

In a short statement, they said: “Libby is a much loved big sister to her three younger siblings.

"They all really look up to her and she always expects them to behave.

“Libby has a big heart. She is always happy and having fun. She laughs a lot. She is a real family person, and loves spending time at home with them [her family].”

They added that they want the new photos of Libby to be shared along with the ones that were previously released to aid the search.

The first photograph was taken on Christmas Day in 2018, which Libby spent with her parents and siblings.

And the second was taken in Paris in May 2017 during a gap year when Libby visited the French city with friends.