Syrian refugee children’s faces ‘light up’ as they join cycling scheme

Thirty refugees from Syria who have settled in the East Riding to escape the civil war in their country are being given training in cycling skills and road safety to help them navigate the roads in their new country.

They were presented with reconditioned bikes and safety gear including helmets and hi-vis vests at the end of their first training day in the second year of the cycle training scheme.

Waleed Bashir with his children Waghe 10 (left) and Wjhen Bashir with their new bicycles at R-evoution in Cottingham near Hull part of a new scheme for refugees to get bicycles..

The refugee cycle project, led by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s road safety team and the Refugee Council, was first launched in spring 2018, when 40 refugees were put through the first course.

The aim of the project is to provide the refugees with transport and the knowledge to get around the East Riding safely so they can travel to education and work and also to help them integrate into the local community.

The second induction of refugees attended a day-long event in Cottingham where they were given training and information.

David Butt, assistant road safety officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council and project leader for the scheme, said: “Some of the refugees don’t have their own transport, so it was a real pleasure to give them the training and then present them with the reconditioned bikes so they can get around the East Riding.

“They really appreciated it. The children’s faces lit up when they got their bikes, it really made their day.”

Tomasz Glinski, of the Refugee Council, said: “Through our bicycle project we have seen people go from strength to strength.”