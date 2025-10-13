Yorkshire council brings in fresh parking restrictions as new traffic order takes effect
Motorists are being advised of new parking restrictions on a main route through Ben Rhydding.
The City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council has confirmed that no waiting at any time restrictions will be introduced on sections of the B6382 Wheatley Lane.
The move is part of the council’s latest amendment to its Waiting, Loading and Parking (Consolidation) Order, made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
The new restrictions were formally made on Tuesday (Oct 7), and will come into force on Monday (Oct 13).
Full details of the order and the affected sections of Wheatley Lane can be viewed during normal office hours at City Hall, Bradford (BD1 1HY) or Ilkley Library, Station Road, Ilkley (LS29 8HA).
The documents can also be accessed online at www.bradford.gov.uk/transport-and-travel/highways/traffic-regulation-order.
Anyone wishing to question the validity of the order on legal grounds has six weeks from 7 October 2025 to apply to the High Court.
Further information is available by contacting Chris Hird, Traffic Engineer, Department of Place, via email at [email protected], quoting reference 106067/CON-1A.
