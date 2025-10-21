Drivers warned as major road and footpath closures planned for maintenance works

Drivers warned as major road and footpath closures planned across York due to maintenance works.

City of York Council has announced a series of temporary road closures, speed limits and restrictions across the city to allow for essential highway, rail, utility and maintenance works.

The orders, made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, cover multiple locations and will take effect between October and November 2025 to ensure works can be carried out safely.

Mill Lane, York | Google

Among the affected locations are:

Oaklands, Strensall – closed from Monday (Oct 20) to Friday (Nov 7) for power grid works, with resident and emergency access maintained.

Moor End and Mill Lane, Acaster Malbis – closed for power grid works from Tuesday (Oct 21) to Monday (Nov 3), with diversions via Cowper Lane and Broad Lane.

Tadcaster Road, Copmanthorpe – temporary 30mph speed limit from Wednesday (Oct 22) to Friday (Nov 14) for traffic signal renewal, followed by overnight closures from Wednesday (Oct 22) to Saturday (Nov 29) for highway maintenance.

Public Footpath No. 1/2/20, Copmanthorpe – closed during railway engineering works between Friday (Oct 24) and Monday (Nov 10).

Millfield Lane Level Crossing, Poppleton – closed for railway maintenance between Saturday (Oct 25) and Monday (Oct 27).

Outgang Lane, Osbaldwick – closed for surfacing works overnight from Saturday (Oct 25) to Sunday (Oct 26).

Principal Rise, York – closed on Sunday (Oct 26) between 5pm and 11pm for telecoms works, with traffic direction temporarily reversed and diversions via College Court.

Albemarle Road, Scarcroft Hill and Telford Terrace, York – closed daily from Monday (Oct 27) to Tuesday (Nov 4) for maintenance, between 8am and 5pm, with diversions via Bishopthorpe Road.

St Thomas Close, York – closed for power grid works from Monday (Oct 27) to Friday (Nov 7), between 8am and 5.30pm each day.

Hawthorn Grove, Glen Road and Hawthorn Street, York – closed from Monday (Oct 27) to Friday (Nov 7) for gas network works, with diversions via Eboracum Way and Heworth Green.

Anthea Drive, York – closed for water mains works from Monday (Oct 27) to Friday (Nov 21), between 8am and 6pm, with diversions via New Road and Highthorn Road.

All restrictions will allow continued pedestrian and emergency access where safe, with signs and barriers in place to indicate affected sections.

For further information, residents can contact [email protected].