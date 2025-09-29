A popular fast-food chain is hoping to serve customers into the early hours at its Boar Lane site.

RSGD (Boar Lane) Ltd has applied to Leeds City Council for a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to allow late-night refreshments at German Doner Kebab, 60 Boar Lane, Leeds.

If approved, the restaurant would be able to operate between 11pm and 5am every day of the week.

German Doner Kebab is a fast-casual restaurant chain that offers a modern take on the traditional Turkish doner kebab.

It was founded in Berlin in 1989, the chain currently has over 100 locations in the UK - this includes several across Yorkshire, including branches in Leeds, Huddersfield, Middlebrough and Bradford.

The council has invited comments from residents, businesses and other responsible authorities who believe the plans could affect the licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder, protecting public safety, preventing public nuisance or safeguarding children from harm.

Written representations must be submitted by 7 October 2025 to Entertainment Licensing, Civic Hall, Leeds, LS1 1UR, or by email to [email protected].

Full details of the application can be viewed by contacting the council’s Entertainment Licensing team on 0113 378 5029 or via the email address above.