Green light for updated Drax development as council approves new plans

North Yorkshire Council has approved a planning application to vary several conditions linked to a major development near Drax.

The application, submitted on July 3, 2025 and approved on September, 15, 2025, that related to land south of the A645 at Wade House Lane, Drax.

It sought to amend conditions relating to approved drawings, arboricultural and landscape plans, construction management, access drawings and fencing plans from the earlier planning approval 2023/0128/EIA, which was originally granted on April, 17 2024.

Wade House Lane, Drax | Google

The proposal was made under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act, which allows developers to seek permission to vary or remove conditions attached to an existing planning consent.

Application reference ZG2025/0678/S73 was accompanied by an Environmental Statement, and all related documents and the decision notice can be viewed on the North Yorkshire Council website at www.northyorks.gov.uk .