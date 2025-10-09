Green light for updated Drax development as council approves new plans

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 9th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
North Yorkshire Council has approved a planning application to vary several conditions linked to a major development near Drax.

The application, submitted on July 3, 2025 and approved on September, 15, 2025, that related to land south of the A645 at Wade House Lane, Drax.

It sought to amend conditions relating to approved drawings, arboricultural and landscape plans, construction management, access drawings and fencing plans from the earlier planning approval 2023/0128/EIA, which was originally granted on April, 17 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wade House Lane, Draxplaceholder image
Wade House Lane, Drax | Google

The proposal was made under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act, which allows developers to seek permission to vary or remove conditions attached to an existing planning consent.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Application reference ZG2025/0678/S73 was accompanied by an Environmental Statement, and all related documents and the decision notice can be viewed on the North Yorkshire Council website at www.northyorks.gov.uk.

The notice was issued by the Planning Development Manager for North Yorkshire Council’s Selby area office, based at the Civic Centre, Doncaster Road, Selby (YO8 9FT).

Related topics:CouncilDoncaster Road
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice