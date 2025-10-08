A Keighley business is seeking permission to operate a goods vehicle from a site in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Reeday, trading as Network Infrastructure Build Limited of Holme Lea Barn, Shaw Lane, Oxenhope, Keighley, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence.

The application seeks approval to use Autotech, Brewery Street, Keighley (BD21 4JQ) as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaw Lane, Keighley | Google

Residents or owners of nearby land or buildings who believe their use or enjoyment of that land could be affected by the proposal can make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE, within 21 days of the notice being published.

Those submitting representations must also send a copy to the applicant at the address listed above.

Further guidance on making representations is available on the Government website at www.gov.uk/object-hgv-operator-licence .