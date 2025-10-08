Holme Lea Barn: Keighley firm aims to open new goods vehicle base on Brewery Street
Zak Reeday, trading as Network Infrastructure Build Limited of Holme Lea Barn, Shaw Lane, Oxenhope, Keighley, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence.
The application seeks approval to use Autotech, Brewery Street, Keighley (BD21 4JQ) as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.
Residents or owners of nearby land or buildings who believe their use or enjoyment of that land could be affected by the proposal can make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE, within 21 days of the notice being published.
Those submitting representations must also send a copy to the applicant at the address listed above.
Further guidance on making representations is available on the Government website at www.gov.uk/object-hgv-operator-licence.
