Major maintenance works to bring rolling road closures and diversions across York

Drivers and pedestrians are warned of rolling York road closures and diversions as major maintenance works begin.

City of York Council has issued a number of traffic orders under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 covering locations across the city and surrounding villages.

The restrictions, which run from late September through early 2027 in some cases, include:

Kings Square – partial closure and suspension of one-way traffic for sewer works from 22 September to 13 October 2025.

Shirley Avenue – phased closure for footway reconstruction from 22 September to 17 October 2025.

Further restrictions will follow on roads including Moor Lane (Copmanthorpe), Finkle Street, Piccadilly, Bedern, North Lane (Huntington) and York Road Level Crossing (Haxby) into early October and beyond.

Shirley Avenue | Google

An earlier order also continues the closure of a public right of way in Osbaldwick until 27 February 2026 while an unsafe bridge is repaired.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained where possible, and signed diversions will be in place on affected routes.

For full details of each order and alternative routes, contact [email protected] or City of York Council’s Highways team at West Offices, Station Rise, York, YO1 6GA.