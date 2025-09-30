Major water supply upgrade to bring temporary road closure next month

Drivers are being warned of a week-long road closure in Wilberfoss later this autumn to allow new water supply works to be carried out.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has confirmed that Sand Lane will be closed to through traffic from 8am on Thursday, October 24, until 8pm on Wednesday, October 30.

The closure will be in place between the junctions of Sandy Acres Access Road and Rose Cottage Access Road while a new water supply connection is installed.

The closure will be in place between the junctions of Sandy Acres Access Road and Rose Cottage Access Road. | Google

The council says the work is necessary to ensure public safety and the road will remain open to pedestrians, emergency vehicles and residents who need access to properties directly affected.

An alternative route for drivers will be signposted via Sand Lane, Feoffee Common Lane, York Road and Hull Road, and back again in the opposite direction.

The legal order allows the closure to stay in force for up to 18 months if required, although the works are expected to be completed within the scheduled week.

Anyone needing further details can contact Streetscene Services, Highways Maintenance on 01482 393939, quoting reference FK.