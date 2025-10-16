New planning applications submitted for developments across Yorkshire borough

A series of new planning applications have been submitted for developments ranging from property conversions and extensions to community facility upgrades.

A range of new planning applications have been submitted to Calderdale Council, including proposals for property conversions, extensions, and community facility improvements across the borough.

The applications fall under the Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 and include developments affecting listed buildings, conservation areas and land use changes.

58 Market Street, Hebden Bridge | Google

Among the latest submissions are:

Lightcliffe Cricket Club, Till Carr Lane, Lightcliffe – proposal to replace the existing two-lane cricket practice net with a new three-lane enclosed facility (Ref: 25/00907/FUL).

19 Harvelin Park, Todmorden – demolition of a conservatory to allow for a single and two-storey extension and new raised decking at the rear (Ref: 25/00953/HSE).

The Old Coach House, Lands Head Lane, Northowram – application for replacement windows requiring Listed Building Consent (Ref: 25/00925/LBC).

Land south-west of Lower Cross Stones Cottage, Cross Stone Road, Todmorden – plans for the formation of a layby linked to a booster water pumping station (Ref: 25/00964/FUL).

4 Market Street, Halifax – change of use from a former gift shop to a deli and sandwich shop, with a small extraction fan to the rear (Ref: 25/00869/FUL).

58 Market Street, Hebden Bridge – proposal to convert a shop into a holiday let (Ref: 25/00948/FUL).

Agricultural Storage Shed, Pike End Road, Rishworth – part of the building to be converted into a dwelling (Ref: 25/00940/FUL).

Victoria Mills, Meadowcroft Lane, Ripponden – request to vary a condition on a previous approval relating to parking arrangements (Ref: 25/00955/VAR).

Residents can view the full details and submit comments within 21 days of publication via the council’s website at www.calderdale.gov.uk .

The notice was issued by Richard Seaman, Corporate Lead at Calderdale Council.