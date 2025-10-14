A series of temporary road closures and traffic restrictions are set to take place across York and surrounding areas to allow for essential maintenance and infrastructure work.

City of York Council has issued a new Temporary Traffic Regulation Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, covering 15 separate locations between October and November 2025.

The works include railway, sewer, water and power grid maintenance, as well as highway resurfacing and traffic signal renewal.

Each closure is designed to ensure the safety of workers and road users while the improvements are carried out.

Goodramgate in York city centre | Google Maps

Among the affected routes are:

Haxby Moor Road, Strensall, closed on Monday (Oct 13) for daytime maintenance.

Walmgate and Goodramgate in York city centre, closed for sewer maintenance between Monday (Oct 13) and Friday (Oct 24), with Goodramgate temporarily operating as a two-way street.

Barr Lane, Stockton-on-the-Forest, closed from Monday (Oct 13) to Friday (Oct 17) for power grid works.

Newgate, Heworth Road and Front Street, Acomb, subject to closures for power and water works between Tuesday (Oct 14) and Friday (Oct 17).

Water End, York, closed from Friday (Oct 17) to Sunday (Oct 19) for crane works.

Oaklands, Strensall, closed from Monday (Oct 20) to Friday (Nov 7) for power grid works.

Moor End and Mill Lane, Acaster Malbis, closed from Tuesday (Oct 21) to Monday (Nov 3) for power works.

Tadcaster Road, Copmanthorpe, subject to a temporary 30mph speed limit from Wednesday (Oct 22) to Friday (Nov 14), followed by an overnight closure from November 26 to 29 for resurfacing.

Alternative routes will be signposted at all affected sites, and access for residents and emergency services will be maintained where possible.

More information and full details of the works can be found by contacting the council’s highways team via [email protected] or visiting the City of York Council website.