Temporary road closures announced as council begins utility and maintenance works

Several roads across Calderdale are set to close temporarily this month as essential works are carried out by utility and communications companies.

Calderdale Council has issued a series of Temporary Traffic Orders under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, affecting multiple locations including Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Wainstalls and Ogden.

The restrictions, which came into effect from Monday (Oct 13), are designed to ensure work can be carried out safely while maintaining pedestrian and emergency service access.

Bridge Street, Sowerby Bridge | Google

The affected roads include:

Bridge Street, Sowerby Bridge – closed between No. 1 and No. 2 for Yorkshire Water works from Monday (Oct 13) to Friday (Oct 17). A diversion will be in place via Water Street and West Street.

Rooley Lane, Sowerby – closed between Rooley Farm and Town Gate for Spectrum Comms Solutions Ltd works from Monday (Oct 13) to Friday (Oct 17). Diversion via Well Head Lane and Hubberton Green Road.

Thrush Hill Road, Mytholmroyd – closed between Erringden Road and Mytholmroyd Crown Green Bowls Club for Roadside Traffic Management NW Ltd works on Monday (Oct 13) between 8am and 6pm.

Tree Lane, Wainstalls – closed between Wainstalls Road and Cold Edge Road for Spectrum Comms Solutions Ltd works from Monday (Oct 13) to Sunday (Oct 19), with a signed diversion in place.

Union Lane, Ogden – to close between Keighley Road and Rocks Lane for local works on Tuesday (Oct 28) between 8am and 5pm. No diversion is available, though resident access will be maintained.

Rocks Lane, Ogden – closed between Keighley Road and Lane Head Lane for works on Tuesday (Oct 28) between 8am and 5pm. A diversion will operate via Lane Head Lane, Per Lane and Keighley Road.

All closures will remain in force for a maximum of 18 months, though most are expected to be completed sooner.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, and emergency vehicles will be allowed through where safe to do so.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Customer First on 01422 288002 or visiting www.calderdale.gov.uk .

The notice was issued by I R Hughes, Head of Legal and Democratic Services, on behalf of Calderdale Council, Town Hall, Halifax (HX1 1UJ).