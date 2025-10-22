A Doncaster-based transport company has applied to amend its existing licence to include a new operating centre.

This is to add an operating centre for one goods vehicle and one trailer at Haulage Yard, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster (DN12 3AR).

Owners or occupiers of nearby land or buildings who believe their use or enjoyment of that land could be affected may make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner, at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds (LS2 7UE), within 21 days of the notice being published.

Anyone submitting representations must also send a copy to the applicant at the address provided above.