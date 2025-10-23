Whitby Youth Hostel has applied to change its premises licence to allow licensed activities to take place in its outdoor areas.

An application has been submitted to change the premises licence for Whitby Youth Hostel, located at Abbey House, East Cliff, Whitby (YO22 4JT).

The applicant, YHA (England & Wales), has applied to amend the licensing plan to include all internal areas of the premises and to allow licensable activities to take place during the current permitted hours.

Whitby Youth Hostel | Google

The variation also seeks to extend licensable activities to the external areas of the hostel between 10am and 11pm, and to remove existing Annex 2 and Annex 3 conditions currently attached to the licence.

The application was lodged with Scarborough Borough Council’s Licensing Authority on 3 October 2025.

Members of the public can inspect the application at the council’s Licensing Services office at Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough (YO11 2HG) or online at www.scarborough.gov.uk during normal office hours.

Written representations regarding the application must be submitted to the Licensing Authority by 31 October 2025.

The notice also warns that it is an offence under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to make a false statement in connection with the application, which could result in a fine upon conviction.