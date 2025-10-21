Woodwork Timber: Leeds business applies for licence to operate goods vehicles
Woodworks Timber Ltd, of Aire View Court, Rodley Lane, Leeds (LS13 1AA), has submitted an application for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use its site as an operating centre for six goods vehicles and one trailer.
Under the application process, owners or occupiers of nearby land or buildings who believe their use or enjoyment of that land could be affected may make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds (LS2 7UE) within 21 days of the notice being published.
Those submitting representations must also send a copy of their comments to the applicant at the address listed above.
Further guidance on how to make a representation is available on the Government website at www.gov.uk/object-hgv-operator-licence.