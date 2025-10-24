Yorkshire council confirms series of roadworks, closures and new 20mph zones

Rotherham Council has confirmed a series of upcoming roadworks, temporary closures and new 20mph speed limit zones as part of its latest traffic orders.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has announced a series of temporary road closures, turning restrictions, and new traffic measures to allow for essential utility and roadworks across the borough this autumn.

The orders, made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, cover a range of locations where telecom, water, sewer and resurfacing works are scheduled, as well as new speed limits and a bus gate introduction.

A633 Rotherham Road | Google

Among the latest updates are:

Old Warren Vale, Rawmarsh – the middle access road from Warren Vale to Old Warren Vale will be closed from Wednesday (Oct 29) to Friday (Oct 31) for telecom works. Diversions will be via nearby junctions with Thorogate and Warren Vale.

Forge Way and A633 Rotherham Road, Parkgate – turning manoeuvres will be temporarily prohibited from Saturday (Oct 25) to Sunday (Nov 2) for water main renewal works.

B6090 Victoria Street, Kilnhurst – closed between Wharf Road and the western section of Victoria Street from Saturday (Oct 25) to Sunday (Nov 2) for sewer repair works. A detailed diversion route will be in place via the A630, A6123 and A633.

Larch Road, Maltby – closed between properties 47 and 51 from Monday (Oct 27) to Sunday (Nov 2) for a new sewer connection. The road is a cul-de-sac, so no alternative route is available.

School Street, Swallownest – closed from the A618 High Street to B6053 Rotherham Road between Monday (Oct 27) and Thursday (Oct 30) for resurfacing. Access will be maintained for residents.

Tooker Road, Broom Valley – set to close from Monday (Nov 3) to Friday (Nov 7) for carriageway resurfacing, with diversions via local streets.

20mph speed limits – new limits are proposed for several roads off Lodge Lane, Dinnington, including Colliers Place, Park House Lane, Meltonfield Chase, Barnsley Street, High Hazel Close, Silkstone Mews and Phoenix Lane. Objections must be submitted by Friday (Nov 21) quoting reference NF/82876.

Wath upon Dearne Bus Station – a new bus gate order will take effect on Monday (Oct 27), restricting access to West Street and Montgomery Road to local buses only. Exemptions apply for emergency and maintenance vehicles.

All orders have been made or proposed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, with works taking place between late October and early November 2025.

Residents are advised that diversions will be signposted where required, and access for emergency services will be maintained whenever possible.

Enquiries can be directed to the Head of Legal Services, Riverside House, Main Street, Rotherham (S60 1AE).

The notices were issued and signed by Bal Nahal, Head of Legal Services, on October 23, 2025.