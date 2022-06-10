The Comedy Pet Photo Awards deadline for entries is approaching, meaning you still have a chance of winning the £2,000 top prize if your photo catches the judges' eye, or £1,000 for the funniest video.

And as well as scooping the top prize, the winner will also be given the opportunity to select a charity from an approved list to receive a donation of £5,000.

The competition is sponsored by Animal Friends Pet Insurance. For further details on how to enter, click HERE.

Entry for children is FREE. Deadline for entry is July 1st.

1. Security, please! by Dana Mayer We've all heard of guard dogs but have you ever heard of a guard cat? Well you have now, and here is photographic evidence. Photo: Comedy Pets Photo Sales

2. Charley Gets Veneers, by Victoria Lalley Botched lip jobs often hit the headlines when plastic surgery goes wrong but do not fear, no dogs were harmed in the posing of this photograph! Photo: Comedy Pets Photo Sales

3. Smiling Cat, by Fie Olson Say, cheeeeeese! This funny feline was captured grinning like a cheshire cat but does your furry friend have what it takes to scoop the top prize? Photo: Comedy Pets Photo Sales

4. I have a secret, by Christina Irwin Whispers tell lies, by mother used to tell me, but there is nothing false about the cuteness of these two who clearly have a special bond. Photo: Comedy Pets Photo Sales