Spaniels are known for their high energy and cheeky personalities but do you have a photo that you think could beat this?

Photo Competition: your pet could WIN you thousands of pounds - but time is running out to enter

Time is running out for pet owners to win cash prizes by entering a competition to identify the funniest pets in Britain.

By Dave Hammond
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:58 pm

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards deadline for entries is approaching, meaning you still have a chance of winning the £2,000 top prize if your photo catches the judges' eye, or £1,000 for the funniest video.

And as well as scooping the top prize, the winner will also be given the opportunity to select a charity from an approved list to receive a donation of £5,000.

The competition is sponsored by Animal Friends Pet Insurance. For further details on how to enter, click HERE.

Entry for children is FREE. Deadline for entry is July 1st.

1. Security, please! by Dana Mayer

We've all heard of guard dogs but have you ever heard of a guard cat? Well you have now, and here is photographic evidence.

Photo: Comedy Pets

2. Charley Gets Veneers, by Victoria Lalley

Botched lip jobs often hit the headlines when plastic surgery goes wrong but do not fear, no dogs were harmed in the posing of this photograph!

Photo: Comedy Pets

3. Smiling Cat, by Fie Olson

Say, cheeeeeese! This funny feline was captured grinning like a cheshire cat but does your furry friend have what it takes to scoop the top prize?

Photo: Comedy Pets

4. I have a secret, by Christina Irwin

Whispers tell lies, by mother used to tell me, but there is nothing false about the cuteness of these two who clearly have a special bond.

Photo: Comedy Pets

