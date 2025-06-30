1 in 3 Yorkshire residents say poor mental health affecting performance at work

New polling by Chrysalis, the UK’s largest counsellor training provider, has revealed the serious toll that poor mental health is taking on workplace productivity in Yorkshire.

One in three (34%) respondents in Yorkshire said their work performance had been affected by mental health issues. One in seven (14%) also reported taking multiple days off in the past year due to mental health reasons.

These findings come as the Government faces pressure to tackle economic inactivity and rising long-term sickness absence. Recent proposals in the Pathways to Work Green Paper aim to reform jobcentres and strengthen employment support – part of wider efforts to “Get Britain Working.”

However, Chrysalis warns these ambitions may falter without adequate mental health provision. In March, Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed that the share of NHS funding for mental health is set to decline – a move that could further widen gaps in local support.

Chrysalis’s research suggests that limited access to support may be a key factor behind Yorkshire’s higher rates of economic inactivity. 21% of respondents said they have struggled to access therapy or counselling services locally, while 13% said this has led them to consider leaving their current job.

Meanwhile, appetite for digital therapy solutions, such as Chrysalis Talking Therapies, continues to grow. 31% of respondents in Yorkshire said they would consider online therapy if it were more accessible.

Speaking on the poll’s findings, Ross Elliott, CEO of Chrysalis said: “The Government cannot ignore the significant toll recent years have taken on mental health in Yorkshire. Lingering effects of the pandemic, ongoing financial pressures, and growing international tensions have combined to leave Britain’s wellbeing at concerning levels.

“Our research has revealed the stark reality of how poor mental health is impacting productivity in Yorkshire. As the Government looks to stimulate the economy and Get Britain Working, addressing ill mental health in Yorkshire must be top of the agenda.

