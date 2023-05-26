All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Breaking

11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck down by police van

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 26th May 2023, 07:09 BST
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck down by police van11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck down by police van
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck down by police van

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a police van in Lancashire. The boy was said to be crossing the street on Owen Road, Lancaster around 8.30pm when he was hit by officers responding to an emergency call, Lancashire Police confirmed.

The road has been shut and is expected to stay closed for a while. The boy was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where he remains in critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said an investigation is underway and it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). They said: “Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones at this time.”

Most Popular

    A spokesperson for the IOPC said it was made aware of the collision shortly after it occurred and that information is still being gathered. “We understand that a marked police van, with its lights and sirens on, was in a collision with an 11-year-old boy,” they said.

    “He has been taken to hospital and our thoughts are with him and his family. Our investigation is at an early stage.”

    Police have requested anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation in any way, to call 101 and quote log 1388 of May 25.

    Related topics:LancashireLancashire PoliceLancasterIOPC