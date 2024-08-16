7 in 10 women rely on beauty tips handed down by family

The beauty tips most likely to be passed down through the generations include never going to bed in make-up, moisturising daily - and not picking spots.

A study, of 2,000 women, found 68% swear by a piece of advice passed down from older friends or relatives, with ‘less is more’ when it comes to make up, and drink a glass of water each morning also among the top 40.

Others have sworn by the advice to pat their face dry instead of rubbing to avoid irritation and to wash in cold water to ‘close’ pores.

Now, 51% of today’s parents have themselves passed down some of the beauty knowledge they've inherited to their own children.

The research was commissioned by Vitabiotics Perfectil, whose spokesperson said: “Advice around staying hydrated, getting enough sleep and resisting the temptation to pick at blemishes is as true today as it ever was.

“We believe that beauty starts from within. When grandmothers and mothers share beauty tips with their children, it's more than just passing on knowledge.

"It can often bring back sweet memories of their own childhood and strengthens family bonds.

“These moments of guidance and care foster a sense of closeness and continuity."

Beauty advice is still very much a word-of-mouth phenomenon, with 46% of women surprisingly not relying on online sources at all for inspiration.

Family and friends are where most people turn (22%), followed by beauty professionals (21 per cent).

Other pieces of advice respondents had passed down to them include putting cucumbers around the eyes to reduce puffiness.

While 15 per cent were told to close their pores with a splash of cold water after cleansing, and 20% advised to be particularly gentle when removing make-up around the eyes.

Just over a tenth (13%) also shared the hard-won wisdom of testing new skincare products on a small patch of skin, before using them all over the face.

The research, conducted by OnePoll, also found 85% think beauty starts from within.

Perfectil’s spokesperson added: “True beauty is more than skin deep and starts with looking after your health and wellbeing from the inside out.

“Timeless beauty advice, classic brands and supplements are shared and passed down through generations, proving they stand the test of time.”

